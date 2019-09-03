LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is looking at making changes to magnet schools. That includes how students are accepted into magnet programs, and a push to increase diversity within them.
Entrance and exit criteria for magnet programs was the topic of discussion at Tuesday night's Student Assignment Review Committee meeting.
The district asked members to consider how current policies affect students in the district.
"Especially African American students," Superintendent Marty Pollio said.
JCPS has dozens of magnet programs across its elementary, middle and high schools. They focus on specific subjects, or offer students special learning environments.
But the process isn't automatic. Students have to apply and get accepted. The entrance criteria varies by school.
"Some have an essay, some have a grade point average, some look at attendance, some look at behavior, or a combination," said Barbara Dempsey, JCPS Student Assignment Specialist.
Some committee members said current criteria could automatically exclude some students. Right now, automatic disqualifiers, like a single behavior incident, could keep students from joining a magnet.
That disproportionately affects certain student groups, like African Americans, committee members said.
JCPS will soon come back with a list of potential changes.
"I think a lot of our magnet recommendations could go into effect for the 20-21 school year," Pollio said.
Seeing what the board could eventually vote on comes as a relief for some who've sat on the task force for more than a year.
"We've lost a lot of critical voices," committee member Marian Vasser said. "We had tables full of people when this first started, so I'm glad to know we're finally getting there."
The committee will meet again, and get a look at recommendations, later this month.
The public can give feedback on the student assignment plan on Oct. 1.
