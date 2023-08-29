LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS school bus was intercepted by police when it arrived at a Louisville school Tuesday morning after threats were made against people at the school, according to the district.
According to a message that was distributed to parents of Valley High School students on Tuesday, the incident concerned Bus No. 1836.
The message, which was signed by Jennie Currin, the principal at the school, indicated that school officials received a report that students on the bus, "were making threats against our school community."
"Immediately, we called JCPS Police to investigate and had officers at our school when the bus arrived," Currin wrote. "Students were wanded by security as they got off the bus, and no weapons were found."
