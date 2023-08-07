LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman found dead at an apartment complex in Louisville's Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday morning has been identified.
Louisville Metro Police said they were called to the 2100 block of Biljana Drive around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2023, on a report of a woman down.
According to court documents, responding officers found a woman — identified Monday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 21-year-old Martha Perez-Silva — who had been stabbed to death.
Police said neighbors told them they heard a loud, violent fight at the Perez-Silva's apartment the night before.
Detectives arrested her boyfriend, 22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia, after he acknowledged to being the only person in the apartment at the time of Perez-Silva's death.
Santos-Florencia was charged with murder-domestic violence. In arraignment court Monday morning, he pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $100,000 cash. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim's family.
His next court appearance was set for next week.
