LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jewish Community Center of Louisville has a new home.
The Trager Family Jewish Community Center officially opened Monday. The 107,000-square-foot facility is located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane behind the previous JCC building, which will be torn down.
The $43 million project created a facility with a variety of fitness activities, an indoor aquatics center, two basketball courts, group exercise and training rooms, along with a cycle studio and elevated track. The aquatics center will offer a six-lane, 25-meter pool.
The center also has a 12-room preschool, an auditorium, senior center and café. It's also home to the Jewish Federation of Louisville.
"The Trager Family JCC is very critical to what we feel is our role and our mission here in the community," said Thomas Wissinger, vice president and chief operations officer of the JCC. "So, yes, we are a Jewish community center, but we are open to everyone and we want to make sure everybody finds a home here at the community center. So no matter why you come through our doors, we do feel that there's a community for you."
The new facility took around 18 months to complete construction.
JCC opened its former facility in 1955 after the Young Men's Hebrew Association (YMHA) was started in 1890. It will be demolished within the next few months.
