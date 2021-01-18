LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing his mother at a home on Cane Run Road last month says he didn't do it.
Kendrick Kenemore is charged with killing his mother, Tracy Kenemore, who worked for LMPD. In mid-December, police found 55-year-old Tracy Kenemore dead from obvious blunt force trauma inside the home in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road. Police found her son driving her vehicle, but he was released after being questioned.
Kenemore was arrested on Jan. 16, after investigators say they were able to link him to the murder by comparing DNA evidence collected at the scene with DNA found on Kendrick Kenemore's clothing. During a hearing on Jan. 17, the judge noted Kenemore's long criminal history before increasing his bond to $500,000.
Tracy Kenemore had been a traffic control officer with LMPD for 21 years, according to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff.
Douglas Sweeney, a former LMPD lieutenant, said Kenemore was a school crossing guard who loved her job.
