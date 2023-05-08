LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A competency hearing was held Monday morning to determine whether a Louisville man is fit to stand trial for allegedly killing a man inside an Okolona Olive Garden four years ago.
Devone Briggs has been indicted for shooting and killing Jose Munoz inside the restaurant in February 2019, but his trial has been postponed. Friends said Munoz was trying to stop a fight after Briggs pushed a small child that bumped into him.
Witnesses said tables were flipped over and people were pushing to get out.
Briggs is charged with murder and wanton endangerment. He was arrested, but is out of jail after paying a $70,000 cash bond.
Briggs is arguing that he's immune from prosecution because he was acting in self defense.
Related Stories:
- Family says trial for 2019 Olive Garden shooting postponed again
- Family of victim morns a 'setback' as trial for murder at Louisville Olive Garden postponed again
- Family of man shot to death at Louisville Olive Garden says he was victim of hate crime
- Witness of shooting at Outer Loop Olive Garden describes 'chaos' inside restaurant
- Accused gunman indicted for killing Sellersburg man in crowded Olive Garden
- Police arrest suspect in fatal Louisville Olive Garden shooting
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.