LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been around for decades but only recently has interest in the sport truly taken off all around the country.
Pickleball has been the trend that people young and old believe will never end.
"It's something that's easy like with my prosthetic, it's something I don't have to run around a huge court for," Grayson Hume said.
The 19-year-old was one of the dozens of players who packed the courts at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park on Friday.
Hume said he was joined by his coworkers from a nearby Graeter's Ice Cream shop and played for "about two hours."
Hume said he first got into the sport about a year ago after he and his mom saw people playing in Florida.
"We saw all these old people playing and my mom was really interested in it. My mom used to play tennis and then we just got into it and from there it's been a wildfire of how much we like to play," he said.
Those who play at E.P Tom Sawyer said it's not unusual for the courts to fill up fast.
"Mornings this place is packed, evenings this place is packed," Michael Fulkerson said.
Fulkerson is a Louisville Pickleball Ambassador who has played the sport for the last five years.
They fill up all 16 courts at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park for hours each day. There's enough players to prompt new businesses like Pickle Jar in La Grange to open indoor, air conditioned courts to play year-round.
"I think it's just so special because it brings people and brings the community together. It's something more than just a paddle sport game where you're hitting the ball back in forth. It's a community," he said. "I call it my Louisville pickleball family."
Outside of Jefferson County, the sport has also boomed in recent years. One of the newest courts popped up in La Grange at a new place called Pickle Jar. The facility is off W. Griffith Lane near the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In.
Owner Billie Hayes said the facility was her husband's idea. The couple started playing in January and say they've fallen in love with the sport.
"There's several couple form church that we started playing with and all of us love it right now. We would go to Louisville to some of the indoor courts in January and I kind of find it was a little interesting to find a court available at the time you wanted to play," she said. "There's just so many people booking the courts."
Hayes said they've already had so many bookings they're now looking to expand their business to build four more indoor courts nearby.
"I think it's fun and I think it attracts all ages. You can be very young and you can be older as well. You get physical activity out of it but it's not something that's going to be harder on your body," the Pickle Jar owner said. "We put what's called a sports flooring in, so it's very easy on your joints."
Pickle Jar has only been open for about two weeks and the owners already have plans to expand to build four more indoor courts.
Across Kentuckiana, the love of pickleball is evident. From Corydon to Louisville, to Elizabethtown and even Springfield, over 40 pickleball courts are available for play.
Because of how fast this sport has really taken off all over the country, it has led some to question how long the momentum will last.
But those who play it, claim it's just hitting its stride.
According to a June 2023 report by Solitaire Bliss, a new survey ranked Louisville among the top 10 cities with the highest growing pickleball interest with a 85% year-over-year increase. Globally, the Association of Pickleball Professionals says more than 36.5 million people played the game in 2022.
"If the statistics are true, it's going to take another 25 years for it to peak," Michael said. "This is just the beginning."
To find pickleball courts near you, click here. To reserve a time to play at Pickle Jar, call 502-797-8487.
Related Stories:
- Goodbounce shares plans to open pickleball facility in southern Indiana
- Newly opened Goodbounce offers pickleball courts, food near Louisville's riverfront
- Construction progressing for outdoor game yard at riverfront near downtown Louisville
- Hundreds compete in Baird pickleball tournament at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park
- Pickleball entertainment venue with bourbon bar, live music stage set to open in 2024 in Lyndon
- Pickleball proving to be therapeutic, more courts opening in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.