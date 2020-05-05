LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile is in critical condition after the ATV on which he was a passenger crashed into a tree.
Kentucky State Police said 18-year-old Braxton Cooper was intoxicated Saturday when he lost control of the ATV and hit a tree in Metcalfe County.
The juvenile passenger was airlifted to University Hospital in critical condition.
Cooper wasn't hurt and is facing a DUI charge.
Neither Cooper nor his passenger wore a helmet or a seat belt.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.