LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile is in critical condition after the ATV on which he was a passenger crashed into a tree.

Kentucky State Police said 18-year-old Braxton Cooper was intoxicated Saturday when he lost control of the ATV and hit a tree in Metcalfe County.

The juvenile passenger was airlifted to University Hospital in critical condition.

Cooper wasn't hurt and is facing a DUI charge.

Neither Cooper nor his passenger wore a helmet or a seat belt.

