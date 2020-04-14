LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katina Powell, who's known for her U of L sex parties for players and recruits that ultimately led to NCAA sanctions, is back in jail after police say she escaped from home incarceration.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Sunday, April 5.
Powell had been placed on home incarceration on charges of theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) and a probation violation.
But according to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Powell contacted the home incarceration program (HIP) shortly after 8:30 p.m. and said she needed to leave her home and go to the hospital. She was given permission to do so and told to bring her paperwork back to the HIP.
According to an arrest warrant, GPS data showed that Powell was at an Olive Street address for 10 minutes at 9:13 p.m.
Shortly after that, authorities say they received an alarm indicating that Powell had cut the ankle bracelet that enabled them to track her. Her ankle bracelet was later found in some bushes outside an abandoned building on Standard Avenue, near South 23rd Street.
A warrant was issued for Powell's arrest, and she was taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday, April 10, just before noon. She's charged with second-degree escape, tampering with a physical monitoring device and theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Powell is known publicly as the woman who claims she held sex parties for U of L basketball players and wrote the book "Breaking Cardinal Rules."
Related Stories:
- Katina Powell accused of shoplifting from St. Matthews Home Depot
- Katina Powell hides face, offers no comment at Clark County, Ind. court hearing
- Katina Powell arrested in Clark County, Indiana, after police chase
- Prosecutors to ask that Katina Powell go to prison for cocaine use and other probation violations
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.