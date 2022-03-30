LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food, concerts, and fun return to the Waterfront for the Kentucky Derby Festival's Kroger Fest-a-ville.
The event opens from April 28 and runs through May 6. It will be closed May 2. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
There will also be a Military Day on April 28, which will include free admission all day for Veterans with active military with their military ID.
The festival will include the return of the Chow Wagon, hot air balloon displays, midway rides, helicopter excursions and professional wrestling.
Free concerts will be offered nightly. Some of the artists performing include J.D. Shelburne, Rob Base, The Crashers and The Homies.
Fest-a-Ville culminates with the ZYN Derby Eve Jam on Friday, May 6, where country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum, the Academy of Country Music's 2022 New Male Artist of the Year, will take the stage. VIP tickets for Parker McCollum are on sale starting at $25.
Concerts featuring a variety of genres will also take the stage:
- Alex Miller with special guest Scott T. Smith: Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m.
- The Homies (the Louisville group is part of the music collective, Private Garden, co-founded by Jack Harlow) with co-headliner Kyle Hume: Friday, April 29, 8 p.m. Media Sponsor is 99.7 DJX.
- Kentucky Derby Festival GospelFest Presented by Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare and Republic Bank: April 30, 7 p.m. This Gospel Choir Showcase features performances by national acts, including Jason Clayborn, Randy Weston, Nate Bean and more and has moved to Fest-a-Ville this year.
- J.D. Shelburne: Saturday, April 30, 8 p.m.
- Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Casey Powell: Sunday, May 1, 7 p.m.
- Tony & The Tan Lines with special guest Jameron: Wednesday, May 4, 8 p.m.
- The Crashers with special guest Hawks: Thursday, May 5, 8 p.m.
Additional acts will round out the line-up. Complete details available on KDF.org
The Kentucky Derby's list of other hot happenings at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville include:
- Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon: Open during the entire eight days of Fest-a-Ville, this outdoor food and live music venue is a long-running Derby Festival tradition. Happy Hour Weekdays: 4-6 p.m. $3 beers at the Miller Lite Beer Garden.
- NEW THIS YEAR: Flavors of Fest-a-Ville: Sample foodie favorites from popular Festival tradition, the Chow Wagon. It's open weekdays only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Samples range from $2 to $4.
- Pegasus PlayVille, sponsored by Norton Children's, features a variety of kid-friendly activities, including Charlie Chopper, Rainbow Rock, Fun Slide, Lil Wheel and more.
- Military Day returns on Thursday, April 28 with free admission all day for Veterans and active military with their military ID.
- NEW THIS YEAR: The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) will give patrons a free Pegasus Pin or money card (valued at $7) to be used at Fest-a-Ville if they get a COVID-19 vaccination (vaccines are available from 4-6 p.m. each day). The KAHP tent will be located at the entrance, with Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory administering vaccines.
- Kentucky Derby Festival Neigh-Maste on the Waterfront: Friday, April 29, noon-1 p.m. Festivalgoers can relax and recharge at this yoga event while enjoying views of the Ohio River and Louisville skyline.
- Kentucky Derby Festival Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes: Friday, April 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Special meet-and-greet with OVW stars at 5 p.m., followed by six big matches, including a special "Every Man for Himself Free-For-All" over the top rope Battle Royal.
- Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glow: Friday, April 29, 9 p.m. The event has been moved to Fest-a-Ville this year and features a dozen balloons lighting up the city skyline.
- Kentucky Derby Festival Ken-Ducky Derby: Saturday, April 30, call to the post at 2 p.m. See the launch of 46,000 ducks into the Ohio River for a chance to race and compete for prizes. Proceeds benefit Harbor House of Louisville.
- Kentucky Derby Festival Sunday Funday Drag Show Brunch: Sunday, May 1, 1-3 p.m. Coordinated by the Louisville Pride Foundation, this event showcases some of Louisville's finest entertainers. Food and drinks available for purchase. $200 VIP Experience includes prime seating for a table of six, $50 in food and drink tickets and a special swag bag.
- Kentucky Derby Festival HappyTail Hour: Tuesday, May 3, 1-4 p.m. Bring your four-legged friend to this pet-friendly event on the Great Lawn. Coordinated by Metro Animal Services.
- NEW THIS YEAR: Heroes in Education Day: Thursday, May 5. All education employees (with a valid ID) are invited to head down after school and experience an evening at Fest-a-Ville. They will receive free admission that day, along with a commemorative, custom Pegasus Pin while supplies last, courtesy of Class Act Federal Credit Union.
Admission to Fest-a-Ville is free with a 2022 Pegasus Pin. (Food, drink and pets are not permitted).
