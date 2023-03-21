LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday marks World Down Syndrome Day.
It happens every March 21, because Down syndrome is the tripling of the 21st chromosome.
The celebrations, however, started over the weekend. Several Kentuckiana restaurants raised money for Down Syndrome of Louisville.
There was also a tattoo event in Jeffersonville. About 150 people got a tattoo with three arrows, in support of those with Down syndrome.
"Lots of celebrations," said Julie Torzewski, executive director of Down Syndrome of Louisville. "We just hope that people with friends and family with Down syndrome celebrate them and share them with the world."
On Tuesday night, Bubba's 33 is holding a car cruise and benefit night at the restaurant in Clarksville.
The Big Four Bridge will also be lit up in blue and yellow in support of World Down Syndrome Day.
Also on Tuesday, Jaelin Howell, Racing Louisville FC and Down Syndrome of Louisville announced a partnership in an effort to advocate for "inclusion and friendship" and foster new relationship between Down syndrome families and Louisville's professional women's soccer team, according to a news release.
In celebration of World Down Syndrome Day, @jaehowell18 & #RacingLou have announced a new partnership with Down Syndrome of Louisville.“This is very close to my heart, and I can’t wait for our club to establish meaningful relationships with the members of DSL.”— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) March 21, 2023
Howell will host the Rock Your Socks Soccer Clinic on Sept. 17 at the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center with Down Syndrome of Louisville and Racing Louisville. Racing Louisville is also sponsoring the Boogie Down Crew, a dance team for kids ages 11 and up, that performs at DSL and community events.
