FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's transition to regional driver's licensing offices continues.
In Frankfort on Tuesday, the Interim Joint Committee on Transportation met to discuss the latest updates from Sarah Jackson, the Real ID project manager for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
"We've got to stop thinking the traditional way of getting in a car, driving to a local circuit clerk and getting your license issued," said Jackson.
According to Jackson, there are 18 regional offices established across the state where people can go do things such as renew their license, get a new license or get a Real ID.
By May 2023, a Real ID, military ID, or passport will be required to fly domestically or enter federal facilities.
Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.
"We do want to get this right," Jackson said.
After the 2023 deadline, traditional IDs will still allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos.
During the meeting Tuesday, Jackson said 10 or 11 more regional offices will be added across the state because the current 18 locations are not enough.
"There are holes to be filled. We are working to fill those holes and we are by no means finished," she said. "I want to assure you even when we think we are done, we (will) constantly monitor and evaluate if more are needed, budget permitting."
Jackson also said at times, portable units will be available in counties that do not have a regional site.
"We're testing the ones we've received and then we will start deploying them," she said.
She said the portable units will have the same capabilities as a full regional office.
There is also the option to renew a license online. However, if someone is looking to get a Real ID for the first time, an in-person visit is still required.
According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), driver's license testing and permit testing will transition from county locations to the regional offices.
"In an effort just to support the transportation cabinet and to streamline that entire process, we too will regionalize our testing services," Captain Marshall Johnson said.
Jackson said there are many factors that go into selecting a location for a regional office including population, geography, access from nearby counties, and other factors.
For information on regional locations, click here.
Related Stories:
- Regional driver testing branches to open in late June
- Online driver's license renewal now available in Kentucky
- Kentucky regional drivers license office with REAL ID opening in southwest Jefferson County
- Traditional driver licensing branches closing in some Kentucky counties
- Real ID deadline extended to May 2023
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.