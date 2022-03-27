LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival Spring Fashion Show hits the stage this week.
This year's show will feature outfits and accessories from Macy's and other local stores.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Caesars Southern Indiana. Dinner will follow at 7 p.m., and the runway show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the second floor lounge are $65, and include hor d'oeuvres, two drink tickets and a reserved seat for the show. Tickets on the first floor are $95 each or $950 for a table of 10.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
