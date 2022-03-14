LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of convention attendees are taking a piece of Kentucky home with them.
The Kentucky Derby Museum set up a booth at a sales convention for Berkshire Hathaway on Monday. The museum is offering a program called "Hatitude" at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.
People can personally design their own hats, fedoras and fascinators. The museum provides ribbons, bows, flowers and feathers.
"It's been a tough couple years for tourism," Rachel Collier, Kentucky Derby Museum spokesperson, said. "We've had events cancel, we've had groups cancel. We've had Hatitudes cancel, but we're here doing Hatitudes for thousands of people. It's amazing."
The Kentucky Derby Museum offers the Hatitude program year-round for groups of 15 or more. The convention marks the biggest ever Hatitude.
