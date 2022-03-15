LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's going to be a return to normal at Churchill Downs.
Kentucky Derby season tours are officially a go and begin April 23.
Historic walking tours are $25 per person. Every 30 minutes, a guide will share stories of past Derby's.
For $45, you can get up close to thoroughbreds preparing for the "most exciting two minutes in sports."
Three other tours are being offered.
Some opening days are starting to sell out and the last day of tours will be May 4.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Derby Museum online.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky Derby Festival returns to in-person events in 2022
- Hermitage Farm Education Center now open at Kentucky Derby Museum
- Woodford Reserve unveils 'Dreams in Bloom' 2022 Kentucky Derby Bottle
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.