LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For those who have been doing spring cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic and need to drop off items to donate, Goodwill has announced opening dates.
Sixty-six Kentucky Goodwill stores will open May 20, the organization announced.
People will be able to shop at the retail stores and drop off items at donation centers during normal business hours.
Store leaders said the reopening will help them continue their mission to help the most vulnerable in their communities.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.