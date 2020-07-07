LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky state lawmaker wants to limit a governor’s power during emergencies.
State Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, has proposed legislation that would require all emergency orders issued by the governor to last no longer than 14 days. The legislature would then be allowed to decide whether to extend the orders.
The proposal also calls for allowing only the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to issue rules and regulations during an infectious disease outbreak, and for no more than 21 days. The legislature would then be given the chance to extend those rules.
The bill will be considered during next year's session.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.