LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bill related to charitable bail could get a second chance next year.
Lawmakers held a meeting Thursday to talk about the legislation, which was first brought up for discussion at the beginning of the year.
House Bill 313 would have prevented charitable bail organizations from giving more than $5,000 for anyone charged with a crime.
While the bill passed the state House, it failed in the Senate.
Though the bill was introduced in January this year, the recent case of 21-year-old Quintez Brown, who was released from jail Feb. 16 after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond, added fuel to the debate. Brown was indicted on the charges of criminal attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots inside the campaign office of Craig Greenberg.
The next meeting on the legislation is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.
