LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky representatives heard testimony Wednesday on the impacts that bail projects have on the trajectory of people's lives.
House Bill 313 would ban charitable bail of more than $5,000.
Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, and Rep. John Blanton, R-Slayersville, are the bill's sponsors and said they know there's a cash bail problem in Kentucky, But this bill is the first step.
"We're not taking away their ability to help those that are poor but we are taking away the ability for those that are a danger to society the ability to go out and take a life," Blanton said.
Democrats on the committee and Rep. Chad McCoy, R-50, disagree.
"The bail system is broken, and unfortunately, I don't think this bill fixes it," McCoy said.
Lawmakers heard moving testimony from the Troutt family, causing even those who were in opposition to the bill to express their condolences.
Madelynn Troutt, 17, was a Butler High school student who died when a driver under the influence hit her head on last year. That driver was out on bail at the time because of the Louisville chapter of The Bail Project.
“The reason my daughter is not here is at the hands of the Louisville Bail Project and its supporters," said Marcie Arnold Troutt, Madelynn's mother.
Troutt's mom, dad and brother each spoke before lawmakers Wednesday, urging them to pass HB 313 so other families wouldn't face the pain they are.
"While bail groups pay for those who have done a crime, it is people like myself that will have to pay for a lifetime," Troutt said.
On the other side, Shameka Parrish-Wright, an advocate for Louisville's chapter of The Bail Project, spoke about her personal experience with jail. She said she faced a domestic violence situation at the age of 18 and pleaded guilty to lower charge to avoid jail as a last resort.
"If there was a charitable bail project to support me, I could’ve gone home worked with the lawyer to fight my case," Parrish-Wright said. "I could’ve avoided conviction. I would not have a criminal record, but because I was poor, I did not get my due process."
The Louisville Community Bail Fund was also in recent headlines because it bailed out a man accused of shooting in Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg's office, grazing his sweater. The Louisville Community Bail Fund co-founder, Chanelle Helm, testified against the bill.
She tried to read the names of those who have died by suicide in Louisville Metro Corrections as a reason for bail for people in need, especially mental health crisis. The chairman of the committee stopped her saying it was off topic.
Nemes later addressed the Metro Corrections deaths, saying he does know that is a serious problem.
The committee approved the bill 11 yes, 2 no, 5 pass. It now heads to the House floor.
