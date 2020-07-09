FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill being filed in Frankfort would ban no-knock warrants in Kentucky.
State Senate President Robert Stivers said he's had many conversations with law enforcement, and "there is not a place in law enforcement for a no-knock search warrant."
Stivers was joined by lawmakers including Louisville Metro Council president David James at a news conference Thursday. Stivers said he has a bill drafted that would essentially ban no-knock warrants except in certain circumstances like hostage situations. The bill also puts additional controls on how to get warrants, including putting restrictions on which police personnel could carry out the warrants.
The bill includes waiving qualified immunity for officers if wrongdoing is found.
Stivers talked about the use of a no-knock warrant in the case of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police when they executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment on March 13 as part of a drug investigation. Police shot the 26-year-old EMT five times after her boyfriend, who didn't know police were executing a raid, fired at officers.
Louisville Metro Council passed Breonna's Law on a unanimous vote, and it was signed into law by Mayor Greg Fischer, who had previously suspended the use of no-knock warrants indefinitely.
The elimination of no-knock warrants is one of many demands made by protesters who have condemned police violence in Louisville and throughout the U.S. in recent weeks.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Mayor Fischer signs 'Breonna's Law,' banning no-knock warrants in Louisville
- 'Breonna's Law,' aimed at regulating no-knock warrants in Louisville, passes Public Safety Committee
- Prosecutors drop attempted murder charge against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend
- Sen. Rand Paul files legislation, named after Breonna Taylor, to ban no-knock warrants nationwide
- Family of Louisville EMT killed during LMPD raid files wrongful death lawsuit against officers
- Police: Detective who sought 'no-knock' search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home reassigned
- Mayor Greg Fischer discusses Breonna's Law, Louisville's police department and unrest
- Debate continues over no-knock warrants ahead of vote on 'Breonna's Law'
- Kentucky attorney general says he is seeking 'truth' and 'justice' in Breonna Taylor probe
- Democrats propose sweeping police overhaul; Trump criticizes
- Fischer seeks top-to-bottom review of Louisville police department
- Attorney representing Breonna Taylor's family says police made mistakes in raid, calls for end of 'no-knock' warrants
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.