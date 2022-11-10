LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday.
A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in to do a temporary emergency shutdown at the facility, and they have asked that all kids be picked up immediately."
"We are hoping to be open again by the middle of next week but we don’t know that just yet and we will be sending out updates as soon as we have them," the voicemail said.
The investigation into Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons began in late September when the Louisville Metro Police Department began looking into allegations that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby.
The day after that investigation began, an employee, Racheal Flannery, was arrested in connection with the alleged assault. She pleaded not guilty and was released on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or the day care center.
The closure came as the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services' regulated child care division issued an inspection report Thursday that found Vanguard was not in compliance with state staff-to-child ratios and ground sizes.
Vanguard also was not licensed to care for toddlers, according to the inspection performed August 24, or about a month before the abuse allegations.
A spokesperson for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
This story will be updated.
