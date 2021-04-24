LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Health officials on Saturday reported 489 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, as the governor continued to urge residents to get vaccinated.
As of Saturday, 1,715,970 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online dashboard.
"Every day I look out across the flags that represent Kentuckians lost to this virus and say a prayer for all those mourning each and every loss," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet Saturday. "Let's get vaccinated in their honor."
Earlier this month, Beshear said once 2.5 million Kentuckians have had at least their first shot, capacity, curfew and distancing guidelines will go away for most venues, businesses, restaurants and bars that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Health officials on Saturday also confirmed 33 more deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Of those deaths, 11 were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
The coronavirus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,436 Kentuckians since it was first reported in the state.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, decreased slightly to 3.21% on Saturday.
Data show 404 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 45 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 40 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 51,109 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
