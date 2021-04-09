LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials confirmed 744 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, alongside a declining positivity rate, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, fell slightly from 2.81% on Thursday to 2.79% on Friday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
“It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well,” said Gov. Beshear.
Of the 9 virus-related deaths reported Tuesday, five were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates, according to Beshear's office.
Data show 382 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 106 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. Sixty patients were on ventilators.
As thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain unclaimed, the governor is urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the virus.
“Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life," Beshear said.
As of Friday, 1,533,620 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online dashboard.
