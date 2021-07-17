LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky State Representative and former House Majority Leader John "Bam" Carney died Saturday morning at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The 51-year-old returned home from the hospital June.

Carney was hospitalized more than a year ago. In December 2019, Carney was diagnosed with severe pancreatitis, which led to several life-threatening complications. 

The Campbellsville Republic was first elected in 2009. He represented Taylor and Adair counties in the 51st district. 

"Bam Carney was a tireless public servant whose devotion to his fellow Kentuckians knew no bounds," U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said in a news release. "He uplifted the lives of his constituents through more than a decade of hard work and dedication, deeply committed to Central Kentucky and its people."

Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.