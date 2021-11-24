LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is hosting a Black Friday sale online to raise money for the Trooper Teddy Bear program.
In a release, KSP said the special bears cost $15. Proceeds benefit the Trooper Teddy outreach program, which helps develop trust between law enforcement and children.
Troopers often give the bears to children who've been in traumatic situations, sexual abuse cases or are dealing with a traumatic illness.
"As a trooper, it tugs at your heart to see a child visibly upset and shaken," says KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. in the release. "These children are often innocent victims of a crime and giving a bear to them provides comfort while building much needed trust."
The bears go on sale at the Trooper Teddy Project website on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25) at 8 a.m. The sale ends at midnight Nov. 26.
During the pandemic in 2020, the annual sale raised $1,035. KSP hopes to top that this year. The profit from the sale of one bear allows the agency to purchase two additional bears. Buyers have the option to pick up the bear for free at KSP Headquarters in Frankfort or any KSP Post.
Anyone interested in purchasing a bear or making a tax-deductible contribution can visit the Trooper Teddy Project website.
