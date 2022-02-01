LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky now has six Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

The newest one was dedicated Tuesday morning at the main entrance of the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Station Number 3 at 8508 Terry Road, near West Pages Lane.

The baby box allows parents to safely surrender a newborn anonymously without fear of punishment.

The box automatically locks when a baby is placed inside it, and an alarm notifies firefighters.

"Anything that we can do to serve our community, whether it's respond to a fire, respond to a medical run or accept a baby that is not coming into the world in a normal way that we would think it is ... I think we are ready to serve in any way we can," PRP Fire Chief Doug Recktenwald said. "This is a great way to do it."

PRP will have a second baby box at the station on Cane Run Road in a few weeks.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.