LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky is in place at the Fern Creek Fire Department.
When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, the box will automatically lock, keeping the child safe inside a temperature-controlled crib. An alarm is then triggered, alerting the fire department and placing a call to 911 so first responders know a child is in need of their help.
The baby box was unveiled and given a blessing at the firehouse at 6200 Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning.
Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey says it's an honor to be able to give people an opportunity that would otherwise not be available.
"I have three daughters, and I can't imagine not having them, and I can't imagine the feeling of a mom being in a position to where she had to make that decision, Mulvey says.
The Kentucky Safe Infants Act allows parents to leave newborn infants that are less than 30 days old at a staffed fire station, police department or hospital, but the boxes allowed under the new law won't require them to surrender a child face-to-face with someone else.
Fern Creek Christian Church raised thousands of dollars to place four Safe Haven Baby Boxes throughout Kentucky.
Safe Haven baby boxes are currently in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas and Florida. In the past three years, 12 babies have been surrendered in the boxes.
