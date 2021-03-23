LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 3% for the third day in a row.
As of Tuesday, the positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, remains at 2.93% for the second day in a row, according to Kentucky Public Health.
This comes as the state reports 893 new cases of the respiratory virus, as well as 11 additional deaths and four deaths reported as part of the state's ongoing audit of death certificates, according to a news release from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office. At least 49 of the new cases reported Tuesday were in Jefferson County.
To date, 421,999 Kentuckians have had COVID-19 and 5,814 have died since the start of the pandemic.
A report by Kentucky Public Health shows 436 Kentucky residents remain in the hospital with COVID-19, 93 of which are in an ICU and 48 are on ventilators.
Beshear says the state continues to break its weekly COVID-19 vaccination record, with 198,447 residents getting the shot over the last week — breaking the previous week's record of 165,217.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 1,380,975 Kentucky residents had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday. Beshear said the state's vaccination program is expected to get more than 142,000 first doses of the vaccine from the federal government.
Vaccine eligibility was expanded Monday to anyone age 50 and older. Anyone age 16 and older in the state can begin signing up to get vaccinated starting April 12. Under current guidelines, those who are 60 and older are already eligible, in addition to essential workers and those with pre-existing conditions listed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
A new vaccination site is also now open in the state. Beshear said the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center location in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, is accepting appointments for anyone age 50 and older. Appointments for this location can be made through the Marshall County Health Department by clicking here or calling 859-217-4679.
Two new vaccination sites in Louisville — Cardinal Stadium and Whitney Young Elementary — will open next month. Vaccine appointments at Cardinal Stadium can be made via UofL Health's website or by calling 502-681-1453 starting March 31 for appointments starting April 12.
Residents in west Louisville can begin signing up now for appointments at Whitney Young Elementary that start April 1. Appointments can be made on Norton's website. A toll-free number for those needing help registering for an appointment has not yet been provided.
For COVID-19 vaccine information and locations in Kentucky, click here. For additional information about getting signed up to get vaccinated, click here or here.
The state is still providing free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccination appointments. Click here for a list of participating transportation agencies, or call Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-598-2246.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 421,999 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 49,255 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
