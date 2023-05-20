LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville kids spent Saturday morning at Bowman Field, learning how planes work, how to read maps and an instrument panel.
The event was part of the Young Eagles Program, which is for kids aged 8 to 17. It started in 1996, and more than 2 million students have taken part since.
After the introductions, each student spent about 20 minutes up with a pilot following basic steps and flight patterns.
"We actually take kids and bring them out here, put them in one of the airplanes you see out here (and) give them a ride," said Berry Bannon, a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. "We take them up around Six Mile island, around Louisville and back."
After their flight, students received a log book and a certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration.
