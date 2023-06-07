LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kings Island is opening a new themed area this weekend.
The amusement park in Mason, Ohio, is set to open Adventure Port on Saturday. According to a news release, there will be two new rides, Sol Spin and Cargo Loco. Adventure Express roller coaster provides new theming enhancements.
There is also Enrique's restaurant and the Mercado Patio Bar for guests.
“Over the past several months I’ve been truly amazed to see how this area of the park has been transformed into telling an immersive story of adventure and exploration,” Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager, said in a news release. “The rides we’ve added are a perfect complement to the park’s offerings, and we took advantage of the new area to continue to showcase the quality of our food and beverage offering.”
