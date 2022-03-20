LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville woman died in a three-vehicle crash in Marion County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said the crash occurred on Highway 68 between Campbellsville and Lebanon around 4:52 p.m.
Melissa Roberts, 48, was driving a 2021 Acura westbound on the roadway when she crossed the center line. She sideswiped a 2015 Ford Focus, which caused Roberts to crash into another vehicle, a 2011 GMC pickup truck traveling eastbound.
The truck crashed into the Acura on the passenger side.
Roberts was taken to Spring View Hospital in Lebanon. She died at the hospital.
The drivers of the other vehicles involved were also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
