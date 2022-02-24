LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police asked for the public's help in finding a man wanted in the murder of a woman Tuesday in Richmond.
Jordan Morgan, 32, was shot and killed in the home of her father, former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, early Tuesday morning. KSP said Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, forced his way into the home on Willis Branch Road around 4 a.m. and shot Morgan with a rifle while she was in bed.
Gilday then came upon Wesley Morgan, and the two exchanged shots, KSP said. One of the homeowners pulled out a gun and returned fire and was hit by a gunshot. He was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Gilday left the home, driving away in a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor front-end damage and a license plate of 379-VMJ. He's wanted on charges of murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder. He's considered armed and dangerous, KSP said.
He's described as 6-feet tall and 167 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Surveillance video from the house shows Gilday wearing "camo or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a light-colored facemask."
If you see him, call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.