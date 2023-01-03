LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ramp from Interstate 64 East to Interstate 265 East in southern Indiana will have alternating lane closures on Wednesday.
Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said Tuesday that crews would be repairing a guardrail on the ramp, "weather permitting."
The ramp lane closures are expected to start around 9 p.m. and end around 5 a.m., project officials said.
Drivers will still be able to access I-64 East to I-265 East with the remaining open ramp lane.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.