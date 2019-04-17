LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pro golfer Justin Thomas is launching a charitable foundation.
On Wednesday at Harmony Landing Country Club, the Louisville native and his family announced the launch of the Justin Thomas Foundation, which will focus its effort on children in need, junior golf and military families.
"My family and I are excited to formally launch my foundation," said Thomas. "A lot of people in this community supported me and my family while I was growing up. Without their encouragement and a locally-funded grant or two, I'm not sure where I am today. I am pleased to be able to offer kindness to others, the way it was shown to me."
Thomas has quietly been supporting organizations, since he went pro in 2013. But he and his family felt the timing was right to establish a foundation to partner with charities that reflect their values.
Initially, the Justin Thomas Foundation will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, The First Tee of Louisville, the Kentucky Golf Foundation, The First Tee of Tuscaloosa, Convoy of Hope, and Folds of Honor.
Thomas has contributed a substantial amount of funding to the First Tee of Louisville. The city of Louisville announced that it's thanking Thomas for his support by naming the 3-hole First Tee Youth Golf Course at Shawnee after him.
"It's pretty cool," said Thomas. It wasn't that long ago I would have played it for fun. It's another stepping stone, another thing that will hopefully have a positive impact on the game of golf and junior golfers.
Thomas is also hosting the American Junior Golf Association Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing. That starts Thursday with a qualifier and a junior-am event. The tournament runs Friday through Sunday with some of the top junior golfers in the country.
