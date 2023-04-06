LG&E/KU crews working on power lines on Preston Highway in an effort to restore power to thousands in Jefferson County on Thursday, April 6, 2023 after severe storms rolled through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)
The company has about 400 teams working around-the-clock.
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Emily Evans / WDRB Drone Pilot)
This aerial view captured by a WDRB drone shows some damage to a neighborhood in Louisville on Thursday, April 6, 2023, following severe storms on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Kentuckians are once again back in the dark and without power in the Louisville area.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, an estimated 5,052 LG&E/KU customers without power in Jefferson County, according to the utility company's online outage map.
Crews were out on Preston Highway on Thursday, working to restore power after severe storms rolled through Wednesday afternoon, snapping pole after pole and toppling wires.
"A lot of the damage is in this area, and areas south in the Metro," LG&E Spokesperson Natasha Collins said.
Crews are repairing dozens of broken poles and over 200 downed wires. Around 400 LG&E crews, including support brought in from states like South Carolina and West Virginia, are working around the clock to get the lights back on.
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows scattered debris near a warehouse entrance at a building damaged by storm on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows Project Manager Mark Lichtefeld pointing to debris after a concrete wall of the warehouse he built on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., was toppled as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows scattered debris near a warehouse entrance at a building damaged by storms on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows a tarp on a warehouse entrance at a building damaged on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
IMAGES | Wind and weather damage from April 5, 2023 storms
Powerful storms packing damaging straight line winds moved through Kentuckiana on April 6, uprooting trees and snapping utility poles. At least one tornado was confirmed.
Trees became uprooted in Okolona after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
A tree fell on a home in the area of Terrier and Heather Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023.
A tree falls near a house on Sunny Vale Way from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Allen Prunty)
The roof was heavily damaged from strong winds and fallen trees at apartments in the area of Brooklawn and Blanton on April 5, 2023 after severe storms. (Source: WDRB/Conroy DeLouche)
A tree falls near homes on Middale Lane from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Ryan Jay)
A tree falls on a house in Louisville from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: William Zavorski)
A tree falls on a house off Taylorsville Road from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Freya Denalta)
A tree falls in Clermont from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Kerri Poteat)
A tree fell on a home in the area of Alreva after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Conroy DeLouche)
A tree falls in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Matt Vogel)
A tree falls on National Turnpike from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
Heavy winds caused a tree to fall onto a home in Fairdale after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Erika)
Trees fell onto the roadway on Gagel Avenue after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Dakota Sherek)
A turned over semi on Highway 60 from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Kaitlynn Allen)
A snapped flag pole from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Georgieanna Belden)
Aftermath of damage in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
The Morgan Building suffered major damage after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Dakota Sherek)
Heavy winds destroyed a building on Robards Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Mandy Hall)
Aftermath of damage in Jeffersontown from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
Heavy winds caused damage in Corydon after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Alan Stewart)
A tree was uprooted in the area of Bashford Manner after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
A PNC Bank was damaged from severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
Aftermath of damage in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Angel Henderson)
A tree down at a home in the area of Fern Valley Road and Jeanine Drive in Louisville on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)
"We have had a rough, rough spring," said Collins. "When you have the repeated weather systems, it has the potential to continue to cause damage to areas that are already weakened."
In addition to power outages, massive trees were uprooted with ease across the city. An apartment complex in the Beechmont neighborhood was hit hard, displacing about 50 people.
"Our Emergency Response Operation Center received notice at 5:18 (p.m.) from the National Weather Service of the tornado warning," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
Within 30 seconds of that notice on Wednesday, Greenberg said tornado sirens across the city were activated, but confirmed that not all of them were working. At least one siren in St. Matthews did not go off like it should have and will be replaced.
Damage on Mulberry Street in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023