LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Kentuckians are once again back in the dark and without power in the Louisville area.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, an estimated 5,052 LG&E/KU customers without power in Jefferson County, according to the utility company's online outage map.

Crews were out on Preston Highway on Thursday, working to restore power after severe storms rolled through Wednesday afternoon, snapping pole after pole and toppling wires.

"A lot of the damage is in this area, and areas south in the Metro," LG&E Spokesperson Natasha Collins said.

Crews are repairing dozens of broken poles and over 200 downed wires. Around 400 LG&E crews, including support brought in from states like South Carolina and West Virginia, are working around the clock to get the lights back on.

IMAGES | Wind and weather damage from April 5, 2023 storms

Powerful storms packing damaging straight line winds moved through Kentuckiana on April 6, uprooting trees and snapping utility poles. At least one tornado was confirmed. 

"We have had a rough, rough spring," said Collins. "When you have the repeated weather systems, it has the potential to continue to cause damage to areas that are already weakened."

In addition to power outages, massive trees were uprooted with ease across the city. An apartment complex in the Beechmont neighborhood was hit hard, displacing about 50 people.

"Our Emergency Response Operation Center received notice at 5:18 (p.m.) from the National Weather Service of the tornado warning," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Within 30 seconds of that notice on Wednesday, Greenberg said tornado sirens across the city were activated, but confirmed that not all of them were working. At least one siren in St. Matthews did not go off like it should have and will be replaced.