DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- The stories from those who survived the western Kentucky tornadoes are heartbreaking — life forever changed for the people of Dawson Springs.
Neighbors helping neighbors as they start clearing through the rubble of their homes, forging a new path forward.
"A lady in town ran up to me and she said 'you're alive.' And I was like, 'yeah,' and she was like 'well by the looks of your home,' she said, well I had no idea I didn't know my home had been touched," Tracy Bruce said.
There are simple things in life that so many take for granted every day — a roof over our heads, a warm bed to sleep in at night, and hot food on the table. What happened in Dawson Springs is a sobering reminder of how fragile life is and how quickly things can change.
"It had got like, really quiet and then you hear like this loud screaming roar," Ginny Watts said. "And like our ears are popping and the pressure (is) so much and you just hear things shattering, the house ripping away, the kids screaming."
The destruction is almost incomprehensible until you've seen it firsthand or have gone through something like this yourself.
"There have been five of us that have totally lost, like five families that have totally lost everything just within our immediate family," Watts said.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KT - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON CREEK, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
