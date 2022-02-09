LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in the case of a woman who has been missing for five years.
Family and friends of Krystal Ogden-Stinnett have not seen or heard from her since Jan. 19, 2017, according to a missing persons report released by LMPD on Wednesday.
Few details about the case were immediately known.
Ogden-Stinnett, 32, is described as 5 foot, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Clark at LMPD at 502-574-2409 or 502-574-5673.
