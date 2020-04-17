LMPD, FBI, search, guns, drugs, Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police found $14,000 worth of meth in a home in the Portland neighborhood and also recovered cocaine, heroin and guns.

Louisville Metro Police Department said it searched a home in the 600 block of North 26th Street with the help of the local FBI office and found some heroin, cocaine, marijuana and 5 pounds of meth, with an estimated street value of $14,000.

LMPD said on its Facebook page that it made one arrest and expects federal charges. The agency did not identify who was arrested.

