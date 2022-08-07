LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a minor was robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons last week.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Eighth Division officers responded to the report of a hold up last Tuesday in the 9400 block of Delphinium Street around 5 p.m. That's near Dayflower Street.
Police believe a "male juvenile was involved in an altercation and was robbed at gunpoint," Smiley said.
The suspects, who police believe are also minors, fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the case can anonymously report it by calling 574-LMPD or report it online here.
