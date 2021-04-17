LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was arrested after allegedly breaking into a woman's home, holding her hostage and at gunpoint, over the course of three hours.
Robert Jones Jr. 25, is accused of breaking into the victim's Louisville home with a gun on April 11.
Jones was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault, a domestic violence charge. He was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday.
He is an officer with LMPD's Sixth Division, according to a spokeswoman with the department.
"The department fully respects the judicial process, but to be clear, acts of domestic violence by employees will not be tolerated at any level," Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said following Jones' arrest.
Once he "pushed" his way inside the female's home, he "began berating victim about not returning his calls," according to an arrest citation. Jones is then accused of pinning the victim down.
The female victim then "yelled for Siri to call 911" according to the citation. That's when Jones, according to documents, covered the victim's mouth and took her handgun from her nightstand and placed it on her forehead.
According to court documents, he "continued to hold/restrain victim under circumstances exposing the victim to risk of serious physical injury."
The victim told police the physical altercation, where Jones is also accused of punching the woman and striking her "multiple times in the hand, wrist and feet" went on for approximately three hours.
According to the arrest citation, after Jones noticed the injuries to the victim "he began to apologize" and "told the victim what lie she could tell to explain how she received the injury."
Before fleeing the house, he allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck, causing more injuries, according to court documents.
"The Public Integrity Unit is conducting a thorough and ongoing investigation of this incident and Jones has been administratively reassigned," LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement Saturday.
During a court appearance Saturday morning, Jones was ordered by a judge not to use or possess any firearms and to have no contact with the victim, according to court documents. His bond was set at $30,000.
