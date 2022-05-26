LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police released edited body camera footage on Thursday of a U.S. Marshal shooting and killing a Louisville man in the Chickasaw neighborhood in west Louisville last week.
Omari Cryer, 25, was shot twice and died at the scene in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue on May 20. LMPD chief Erika Shields said a U.S. Marshals Task Force, "of which LMPD is a member," was attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant on Cryer, dated May 16, 2022 from the commonwealth of Kentucky.
(Editor's Note: The video contains graphic material and may not be suitable for some viewers)
Cryer is seen running away police in an alley near Sutcliffe Avenue in the body camera footage.
LMPD said Cryer grabbed a firearm from his waistband.
Police are heard saying, "drop the gun" as Cryer jumps over a fence into a yard. Cryer falls to the ground after jumping over the fence and gunshots are fired.
LMPD said a deputy U.S. Marshal fired two rounds at Cryer, but the shooter is not seen on camera. LMPD says its officers didn't fire their weapons during the shooting.
In the body camera footage, police are seen rendering aid as EMS is called.
Police were serving a felony arrest warrant on Cryer with charges related to domestic violence, including assault, strangulation, terroristic threatening and assault.
LMPD's Public Integrity Unit was asked to investigate the shooting. LMPD said an autopsy was performed at the state medical examiner's office and results are pending.
Related Stories:
- Family pushes for more answers after LMPD chief gives update in fatal shooting by US Marshals
- Family of Louisville man killed by deputy US Marshal asking for answers
- Coroner identifies Louisville man shot and killed by deputy US Marshal Friday
- US Marshals, LMPD investigate 'officer involved shooting' in west Louisville
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.