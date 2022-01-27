LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers are working to make sure the city's homeless have the essentials they need.
On Thursday afternoon, representatives from LMPD loaded up boxes of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and first aid items.
The department's Mobile Response Unit will hand out the supplies to the homeless in Louisville.
Louisville-based global health organization SOS, which gives out surplus medical supplies to those in need, collected the items.
"Unfortunately, officers encounter numerous individuals on a daily basis that are in need of various supplies just for basic health and safety," LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. "And we're very fortunate that SOS has been able to provide us a number of supplies and quite regularly."
SOS gave about 700 pounds of supplies to LMPD for the homeless on Thursday.
