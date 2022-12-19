LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is using an additional stable of security working to prevent crime and build community relationships this holiday shopping season.
LMPD's Mounted Patrol Unit is walking around parking lots in shopping areas this December.
On Monday, there was slow moving traffic and a packed parking lot at Oxmoor Center with Christmas right around the corner. Through the rows of parked cars, shoppers also saw a group of LMPD officers and their horses patrolling.
"Between Black Friday and the holiday season, even a couple weeks after Christmas, just trying to ride large shopping districts and the mall areas," said Sgt. Brandon Savage, commander of LMPD's Mounted Unit.
Savage said the group is trying to deter would-be shoplifters and also prevent people from breaking into cars in the parking lot. LMPD said it has had nearly a dozen calls for service at Oxmoor Mall for shoplifting in December.
"When we're on the horse it does give us a good advantage. We can see across the entire parking lot," he said.
December 19, 2022
Savage said there are five total people within LMPD's Mounted Patrol unit and seven horses.
"To be able to take 5 officers on horseback we can be like 50 officers on foot," he explained.
The patrol on Monday began at the parking lot by newly opened TopGolf. The trailer was parked and horses were unloaded, harnesses were checked and riders climbed on up.
Aside from preventing crimes, the police unit is also focused on building a connection with the community.
"I think everybody in Louisville wants Louisville to be a safer place and police want Louisville to be a safer place. Our families live here, we want our families to be able to go out and enjoy what Louisville offers. So as officers, we want to make these shopping areas and the places our families would go to be as safe as possible," said Savage.
He went on to say, "Any time we can provide some extra safety and security for the citizens of Louisville, we're more than happy to do that and we seek out those opportunities as much as possible, especially during the holiday season."
Savage said the Mounted Patrol Unit works in parks and neighborhoods across the city throughout the year. When they're not working, the horses stay in a barn in Oldham County.
Last week, a person was shot at Jefferson Mall after an altercation. Savage said the mounted patrol was at that mall earlier in the day, but had already left before the shooting occurred.
LMPD released photos of a "person of interest" wanted for questioning.
If you recognize the person, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be made anonymously at LMPD's crime tip portal.
St. Matthews Police Department is also working to be more visible this time of year around retail areas.
"We do add extra patrols during holiday season for traffic and high crime areas, especially the mall (Mall St. Matthews) and the plaza areas and the Best Buy area across the road from the mall," said St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson. "It has helped, we believe, to have the extra patrol and visibility out there so we've been very fortunate this year."
Wilkerson said the crimes most commonly seen in St. Matthews are speeding and shoplifting. He recommends shoppers hide their belongings and other gift bags in the trunk of their car, or somewhere that can't be seen.
