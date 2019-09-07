LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local golf scramble with a twist raised money for an organization tailored to helping children find a bed.
The Bunk Bed Build and Golf Scramble took place Saturday at Cherokee Park to support the Derby City chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that works to provide beds, mattresses and bedding for kids in need throughout the region.
Thousands of children sleep on the floor or a couch within the Louisville area, according to the organization.
Beds were being built on site during Saturday's scramble to donate to children in the community.
"Something as simple as a bed, a lot of people take for granted," said Kim Fobb, with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "But, for kids, a bed is such a big deal. It's so important for kids to get a really good night's sleep so that they can be the best that they can be the next morning."
The organization is hosting another bed-building event Tuesday at the Texas Roadhouse on Outer Loop.
