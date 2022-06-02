LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local organizations took their fight for more gun safety laws straight to the office of Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action paid a visit Thursday morning to McConnell's office in Louisville. They dropped off a petition calling on McConnell to support gun safety reform. Some of the measures the groups want to see passed include raising the age limit to buy guns and regulating assault rifles.
The push comes after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, the three of which resulted in 35 deaths.
"Oftentimes, you have a choice in how you're going to deal with these," said Hollan Holm, a spokesperson for Moms Demand Action. "You can look away and not act, and sometimes you have to do that for your own mental health. But sometimes, it helps to get out there and take action and try to honor those lives through action like we're taking today."
Three-thousand people have signed the petition so far.
