LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, lawmakers from Kentucky took to social media to offer their condolences and call for change.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who reportedly fractured his shoulder after tripping and falling at his Louisville home Sunday, had this to say:
The entire nation is horrified by today's senseless violence in El Paso. Elaine's and my prayers go out to the victims of this terrible violence, their families and friends, and the brave first responders who charged into harm’s way.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 3, 2019
Sickening to learn this morning of another mass murder in Dayton, Ohio overnight. Two horrifying acts of violence in less than 24 hours. We stand with law enforcement as they continue working to keep Americans safe and bring justice.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 4, 2019
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, fresh from his appearance at Fancy Farm:
The hearts of Kentuckians break tonight with those of our fellow Americans in Texas...May God heal our land... 🇺🇸 https://t.co/6g5iQYziWV— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) August 3, 2019
Yet another heartbreaking tragedy unfolded last night in our neighboring state of Ohio...We have a cultural and spiritual crisis taking place in America...To think otherwise is to turn a blind eye to reality...May God heal our land...🇺🇸 https://t.co/FNkgqqrUvd— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) August 4, 2019
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who recently visited El Paso during a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border:
The House has acted and would do more. But President Trump and Mitch McConnell are AWOL. Moms demand action, as do dads, and children and brothers and sisters. Where is our leadership?— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) August 4, 2019
"Unspeakable acts of terror and violence in Ohio and Texas in the last 24 hrs," Yarmuth wrote Sunday. "I was just in El Paso on Friday, and can’t even begin to convey the level of appreciation and sympathy I have for the wonderful people in that community.
"The first responsibility of government is to protect its citizens. The Congress just authorized $738 billion for the defense department, but has taken no action to prevent gun violence.
"The House has acted and would do more. But President Trump and Mitch McConnell are AWOL. Moms demand action, as do dads, and children and brothers and sisters. Where is our leadership?"
