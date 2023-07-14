LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is offering discounted parking through Labor Day.
It will cost $5 dollars per vehicle, per day to park in the Express Shuttle Lot with advanced reservation. You can access the lot via Administration Drive, immediately past the departures drop-off area on the upper-level.
"As SDF continues to experience a record-setting summer travel season, our Express Shuttle Lot provides an easy and low-cost option to our passengers for convenient, door-to-door service from their vehicle to the terminal," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a news release Thursday. "This is a direct response to the unprecedented passenger demand this summer and provides an opportunity to try this lot now though Labor Day with a substantial savings."
Courtesy shuttles are available from 4 a.m. through the last arrival of the day.
The discounted rate lasts through Monday, Sept. 4, then the price will go back up to $8.
You have to register ahead of time to get the discounted rate. To do so, click here.
