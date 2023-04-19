LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville area Jiffy Lubes are offering 50% oil changes for "Hometown Heroes" on April 28 and 29.
According to a news release, the auto service centers are offering 50% oil changes to U.S. military, veterans, first responders like fire, rescue and EMTs, law enforcement and health care workers.
The promotion is available at the following locations:
- Jiffy Lube of Louisville, 7106 Dixie Highway
- Jiffy Lube of Louisville, 4180 Westport Road
- Jiffy Lube of Louisville, 7395 Jefferson Blvd.
- Jiffy Lube of Jeffersonville, 3418 East 10th St.
- Jiffy Lube of Bedford, 3240 John Williams Blvd.
- Jiffy Lube of Radcliff, 220 North Dixie Blvd.
The locations also offering automotive services like brakes, tires and alignments.
“We appreciate our Hometown Heroes and their commitment to caring for our community,” said Steve Isom, executive vice president of Stonebriar Auto Services.
Throughout the year, the locations offer 25% off any oil change for active, retired and veteran military.
Jiffy Lube locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments aren't necessary.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.