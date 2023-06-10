LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based doctor was voted to be president-elect of the American Medical Association.
Dr. Bruce A. Scott will become president of AMA in June 2024 after serving as president-elect for a year.
“Winning the faith and support of my peers to represent the nation’s physicians and patients we serve is a great honor and tremendous responsibility,” Scott said in a news release. “Physicians faced incredible challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – personal challenges to their own health, as well as financial headwinds and inflation that closed many, and imperiled other, physician practices."
Scott is board-certified in otolaryngology and president of Kentuckiana Ear, Nose & Throat, medical director of Premier Ambulatory Surgery Center, according to a news release. He also holds a clinical appointment at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
He has also been president of Jefferson County and Kentucky's medical associations. Scott also serves on the board of the Greater Louisville Medical Society and Kentucky Medical Association. According to a news release, Scott has fought for access to care for vulnerable populations, improvement in public health and reduction of administrative burdens in health care.
