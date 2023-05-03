LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats will show support for the city's heroes and encourage togetherness at an upcoming home game.
The team will debut new "502 Connect" uniforms at the home game Friday, May 12.
The theme is designed to "connect" the community by bringing people together. A portion of the proceeds raised will go to the Community Foundation of Louisville's Old National Bank Survivors Fund for victims and survivors of the mass shooting at the bank in downtown Louisville on April 10 that claimed five lives.
Organizers said it's a way to "continue the healing process from the tragedies" that happened that day.
Louisville first responders will participate in a ceremonial first pitch before the game.
The Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Fire Department, MetroSafe and the American Red Cross will all have booths set up during the game. The Red Cross will be taking sign-ups for its June 7 blood drive at Slugger Field.
To purchase a ticket for the game, click here. Tickets range from $12 to $17.
